Karnataka: Those campaigning against Azaan are terrorists, says Cong leader

Bengaluru: The Opposition leader in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad on Monday courted controversy when he said that those who are campaigning against Azaan are terrorists.

“Those who are indulged in sowing poisonous seeds between two religions and starting a campaign to create unrest in society are terrorists. They must immediately be arrested under the provisions of UAPA Act,” Hariprasad stated.

He slammed the ruling BJP government over “defending” themselves and using the anti-social elements to cover up the failure of the government, he said.

“They are like octopus in the hands of Sangh Parivar. It is getting its work done through them. They must be considered as terror elements and booked under UAPA Act,” he reiterated.

Hindu activists have reacted sharply to the statement with Siddalinga Swamiji of Sri Ram Sena stating that what else could be expected from the Congress.

The agitation and campaign against Azaan is taken up to uphold court orders and constitution. For taking up such initiative and for performing morning devotional prayers, Hindus are branded as terrorists by Hariprasad, he said.

Meanwhile, Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik has stated that if Muslim community does not follow the Supreme Court guidelines, they will have to face social, economic boycott from Hindus.

Muthalik inaugurated the campaign of playing Hindu devotional prayers at a temple in Mysuru district at 5 a.m. Chanting of Hanuman Chalisa and Suprabhata (morning) prayers were performed in temples against Azaan throughout the state.

Hindu activists who were set to launch the Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in Bengaluru have been arrested. The police department has beefed up the security throughout the state as the issue could trigger communal clashes.

Muthalik has announced that the Hindu activists will intensify their prayer campaign at temples in the coming days. He had questioned the government’s helplessness to take action against Azaan, which is against the constitution and law.