Karnataka to extend protection to Chinnaiah’s family amid Dharmasthala probe

Tumakuru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that authorities would extend protection to the family of sanitation worker C N Chinnaiah in the Dharmasthala case which is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team.

Speaking to reporters in the district headquarter town of Tumakuru, Parameshwara said the police will ensure safety if needed.

Responding to a query that Chinnaiah’s wife in a statement had said that her life was in danger and she needed protection, the minister said, “If we come across anything like that, then we will certainly give them protection because there is a big investigation happening at Dharmasthala. If someone faces problem in bringing out the truth, then we will certainly protect them”.

Parameshwara emphasised that the police and investigating agencies are committed to ensuring that individuals involved in bringing out the facts are not subjected to threats or harassment.

Chinnaiah hogged the limelight recently after he claimed that he had buried the bodies of hundreds of young women and girl students in Dharmasthala.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government to probe the claim, dug up at least 16 locations and could get only two skeletal remains in two places.

Chinnaiah was arrested on charges of perjury.