Karnataka to introduce muzzle biometrics-based digital ID for cattle

Bengaluru : In a major push towards digitisation of livestock management, the Karnataka government is set to introduce a muzzle biometrics-based digital identification system for cattle, aimed at simplifying tracking of vaccination records, health status, insurance details and mortality compensation.

The new system will function like an “Aadhaar card” for livestock, enabling a unified digital identity for each animal using barcode-linked biometric data.

Officials said the initiative is expected to be the first of its kind in India and will gradually replace the existing ear-tag identification method currently used for livestock tracking.

Under the proposed system, cattle identification will be based on the unique pattern of muzzle (nose) features, which, like human fingerprints, are distinct for every animal. This biometric data will be digitally stored and linked to a comprehensive livestock database.

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The system will allow farmers to upload images of their cattle in the future, enabling real-time digital health monitoring and faster access to government services related to animal welfare, vaccination, and insurance claims.

According to officials, the initiative is designed to improve transparency and prevent irregularities in livestock-related welfare schemes, which often face challenges in verification and tracking.

Speaking about the project, Principal Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-Governance) Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that the system is based on advanced biometric technology.

He explained that the muzzle patterns of cattle are as unique as human fingerprints, making them highly reliable for identification purposes.

“This system is designed to ensure accurate identification of livestock using unique muzzle patterns. It will help create a transparent and tamper-proof database for cattle management and welfare schemes,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Officials added that the digital platform will generate SMS alerts for farmers regarding vaccination schedules, health check-ups and other livestock-related services, ensuring timely intervention and better animal care.

The system will also enable digital registration of newborn calves, creating a lifelong record for each animal from birth.

In the future, the technology is expected to support AI-based health screening, where muzzle image scanning could assist in early detection of diseases and monitoring of cattle health conditions.

The government believes that the initiative will significantly strengthen digital governance in the livestock sector and improve efficiency in service delivery under various animal husbandry schemes.

By integrating artificial intelligence and biometric authentication, the system aims to enhance traceability, reduce fraud in subsidy distribution, and ensure better implementation of livestock welfare programmes across the state.

Officials said the rollout will be implemented in phases, with pilot testing expected before statewide adoption.