Karnataka to provide 10 more units of free power to low-consumption users

Bengaluru: In a move to further support consumers under the ‘Griha Jyoti’ scheme, the Karnataka state cabinet has approved modifications that will provide additional benefits to those using less than 48 units of electricity per month. Instead of the existing 10% extra electricity, the cabinet has decided to grant an additional 10 units of electricity free of charge.

Under the revised scheme, LT-2 consumers consuming less than 48 units monthly will now receive a total of 58 units for free, including the additional 10 units. Earlier, they were receiving 52.8 units. This decision aims to benefit approximately 69.73 lakh households served by BESCOM, contributing to a cost of Rs. 33 crore.

The ‘Griha Jyoti’ scheme, which previously offered a percentage of average consumption as free electricity, has seen adjustments to ensure more substantial support for lower-consumption users. The move aligns with the government’s commitment to promoting energy efficiency and easing the burden on households with minimal electricity consumption.

In another significant decision, the cabinet has addressed the financial challenges faced by the Karnataka Electricity Corporation (KPCL). Due to a lack of cash inflows, KPCL sought loans totaling Rs. 8,664 crore in 2022–23 and Rs. 5,134 crore in 2023–24. The cabinet approved a government guarantee for KPCL to obtain a total of Rs. 4,430 crores from banks and financial institutions, providing critical financial support to the corporation.

Furthermore, the cabinet has granted administrative approval for a revised project cost of Rs. 15.13 crore to develop and implement Integrated University and College Management Software (UUCMS) in universities and colleges.

This initiative, led by the Higher Education Department, aims to set up 30-seater call centers to assist 30 universities and 4,300 colleges. With information from 14.5 lakh students already incorporated into the portal, the UUCMS has facilitated online payments of admission and examination fees, generating revenue of over Rs. 400 crore. The software is anticipated to yield savings of about 70 to 80 crore rupees for universities and colleges.