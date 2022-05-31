Karnataka to roll out cashless medical treatment for state govt staff

Bengaluru: Government employees in Karnataka will soon be able to avail cashless medical treatment services.

“The Cabinet has already approved the Karnataka Arogya Sanjeevini cashless treatment scheme for state government employees and it would be launched soon,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Addressing state government employees at a sports and cultural meet, Bommai said former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was instrumental in constituting the 7th Pay Commission to revise the pay scale of state government employees.

“It has been decided to remove the disparities in the salaries of the state government employees this year. Good services could be rendered to the people of the state only when state government employees are happy,” Bommai said.

Noting that Karnataka is a progressive state, Bommai called on the employees to ensure that government services reach even the last man in the social order.

Bommai recalled the able leadership of Yediyurappa in tackling the first and second Covid waves effectively with very good support from the state government employees.