Karnataka told to release 12,000 cusecs water daily to TN for 15 days

New Delhi: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) ordered Karnataka on Tuesday, August 11, to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu from August 12 for the next 15 days, amid a dispute between the two southern states over the sharing of the river water.

The direction was passed at a meeting of the CWRC chaired by Chairperson Vineet Gupta. A meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is scheduled to be held later in the day.

The CWMA had directed Karnataka earlier as well to ensure the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The CWRC, at its meeting on July 28, directed that Karnataka ensure a flow of 3,500 cusecs at Biligundlu for 15 days from July 29. The CWMA subsequently upheld the order and directed Karnataka to comply with it.

Tamil Nadu claims Karnataka failed to release share of water

However, Tamil Nadu has alleged that Karnataka has failed to release the stipulated quantity of water.

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According to the Tamil Nadu government, the flow recorded at Biligundlu ranged between 158 cusecs and 550 cusecs between July 29 and August 2.

The latest development comes amid Tamil Nadu’s legal challenge over the issue.

Supreme Court to hear TN govt’s plea

The Supreme Court on Monday, August 10, agreed to hear on August 13 a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking directions to Karnataka for immediate release of its share of Cauvery water.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions made by counsel representing Tamil Nadu that the state is not receiving its due share of Cauvery water in a rain-deficient year.

Also Read Cauvery water: SC to hear on Aug 13 plea of Tamil Nadu

“We will list it for hearing on Thursday (August 13),” the CJI said.

The C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court on August 3, seeking directions to Karnataka for an immediate release of its allocated share of Cauvery water.

In its plea, Tamil Nadu has claimed that the quantum recommended by the CWRC as well as the actual quantity released by Karnataka is far less than what is required.