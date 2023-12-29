Karnataka: Tumkur farmers cultivate rice tailored for diabetics

Tumkur: In a groundbreaking move, farmers in the Tumkur district in Karnataka are cultivating a new variety of rice, ‘RNR-15048’, specifically tailored for diabetics concerned about the impact of white rice on their health.

Innovative rice low on ‘Glycemic Index’

This innovative rice variety boasts a low ‘Glycemic Index’ (GI), a crucial metric for foods containing carbohydrates. Compared to conventional rice, including popular types like Sona Masuri, RNR-15048 exhibits a lower GI of 51.5%, as opposed to the typical 56.5%. This unique characteristic positions it similarly to millet and other small grains, ensuring a gradual release of sugar into the body.

The scientists at Krishi Vignan Kendra in Konehalli, Tipaturu taluk, introduced this rice variety to the state, with farmers in Kunigal taluk successfully cultivating it. The rice grains from the RNR variety are smaller in size and share the familiar taste of Sona Masuri. Not only does it serve as a beneficial option for diabetics, but it also contributes to efforts in combating obesity. The rice derived from this variety can be consumed much like millet and other small-grain foods.

‘Telangana Sona’

This innovative rice variety initially introduced in Telangana as ‘Telangana Sona,’ has now made its debut in Karnataka through experimental cultivation in Tumkur district, specifically Kunigal taluk.

Spanning 15 acres, the harvested yield from Kunigal showcases promising results for this short-term crop, with a harvest cycle of 125 days. Apart from its diabetic-friendly features, the new rice variety demonstrates resilience against fire blight and adapts well to both irrigated and semi-irrigated regions. Moreover, it can thrive under aerobic conditions, making it conducive to intermittent watering. The anticipated yield ranges between 26 to 28 quintals per acre, with one quintal of paddy producing approximately 68 to 70 kg of rice.

Speaking to Siasat.com, V Govindegowda, Head of the Agricultural Science Center in Tipaturu Taluk, expressed optimism about expanding the cultivation of this rice variety to additional areas shortly.

M Padmanabhan, a scientist at the Agricultural Science Center, emphasized the potential impact on diabetics’ dietary choices, suggesting that as people embrace this new variety, the cultivation area could naturally expand. The introduction of RNR-15048 heralds a promising chapter in rice cultivation, catering to both health-conscious consumers and those grappling with diabetes.