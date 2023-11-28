Karnataka: Two arrested for moral policing woman in Mangaluru

A young woman from Chikkamagaluru was riding a scooter with a youth from a different religion. They both worked at a stall in Mangaluru.

Dakshina Kannada: Two men have been arrested in connection with a moral policing incident reported from Mangaluru in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, leading to tension in the area, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals are identified as Akshay Rao and Shibin Paddikal.

The police are yet to confirm their affiliation with Hindu organizations and are currently questioning them.

Following the incident on Monday evening, youths of two religions gathered and got into a heated argument in the Morgans Gate area.

According to police, a young woman from Chikkamagaluru was riding a scooter with a youth from a different religion. They both worked at a stall in Mangaluru.

Bajrang Dal activists, noticing them moving together for some time, chased and stopped them for questioning, shouting at the girl for being with a boy from another community.

Upon learning about the incident, youth from both religions rushed to the spot and engaged in an argument.

The Pandeshwara police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd and the duo to the police station.

