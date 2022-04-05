Karnataka unrest: Andhra wooing investors but Bommai not bothered, says Congress

Bengaluru: Referring to the recent developments like the call to ban Muslim vendors in temples, the hijab crisis, call to ban halal meat and loudspeakers in mosques in the state by Hindutva forces, the Karnataka Congress has warned the ruling BJP that no investor would come to the state as peace and order were disturbed. It also alleged that since the state has entered an election year, communal issues were being raked up deliberately by the BJP.

State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated on Tuesday that no one is bothered about assuring investors who are hesitant to make investments in Karnataka about establishing peace in the state in the backdrop of a series of communal developments. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah maintained that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is not only keeping quiet but is supporting all the developments having a divisive agenda.

Speaking to reporters Shivakumar stated that neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is attracting the big investors. “I was also minister for urban development. For the last 15 years they have been competing with Karnataka through ensuring developmental work to attract investors. They indeed attract big industrialists, it is their duty and I won’t question it,” he said.

“In our state peace is disturbed. The Andhra Pradesh government is pursuing the industrialists who are hesitant to invest in Karnataka. Including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, no one from the BJP government is bothered about clarifying to the industrialists that they will ensure peace. Bommai is not opening his mouth on assuring people that he wouldn’t let industrialists go to other states and will create job opportunities here,” he said.

Karnataka is important and it will be the priority of the Congress to see to it that more investments come to the state and jobs are created here. There are 66 medical colleges in the state. There are three medical colleges in the limits of one village panchayat in Udupi district. Thousands of doctors and engineers graduate every year, he stated.

Let the government conduct a survey on how many industries have gone to other states because of the developments encouraged by the ruling party in the state, he said.

Defending his statement, Shivakumar said Biocon Chief Kiran Majumdar Shaw spoke about the present situation in the state and no one could answer her. Shaw had stated that if communal exclusion affects the IT-BT industry, it would challenge the country’s supremacy at the global level.

The ruling BJP had not given any support to the IT-BT industry during the Covid pandemic. “Instead, we know about the percentage dealings they had with these companies. Other states have come to the support of their industries,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that loudspeakers are being used in temples, mosques, churches and who is being troubled by this? “Because it is an election year, problems are created and I condemn it,” he said.

These are attempts to disturb peace and harmony. No investor will come to the state. There will be no job opportunities and unemployment will increase, there will be no increase in the state GDP, he said.

All these developments are taking place with the support of the government. Bommai is encouraging those elements. Is it possible to carry out these activities without the knowledge of the RSS, Bajrang Dal and government,? Siddaramaiah questioned.