Karnataka: ‘Will carry weapons during festivals,’ announces Sri Rama Sene

Hindutva group Sri Rama Sene’s Karnataka president Gangadhar Kulkarni on Sunday, September 22 announced that the organisation has decided to carry weapons during Hindu festivals for “protection.”

The Hindutva leader declared this during a district conference in Mangaluru where Kulkarni expressed concerns regarding alleged disruptions to Hindu celebrations.

While speaking to media persons, Kulkarni accused the Muslim community of causing disturbance during Hindu festivals such as the Ganapathi Visarjan processions in various locations. He claimed that these disruptions have escalated to violent acts including stone pelting and the Congress government is directly responsible.

“After the Congress government came to power in Karnataka, the Jihadi elements and miscreants from the Muslim community have disrupted Ganapathi Visarjan processions be it in Nagamangala or Davanagere. They have gone to the extent of pelting stones and throwing petrol bombs. Due to these unfit politicians, Hindu society has no protection to celebrate any festival freely,” said Kulkarni.

Further Kulkarni demanded the resignation of Congress party Home Minister G Parameshwara accusing him unfit for the job.

He accused “Muslim goons” are being influenced by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). “Read FIR and you will find that three of the accused were associated with the PFI. They had been staying in Nagamangala for four days before the occurrence of the incident,” he said.

He went on to say that “Muslim goons in Karnataka are openly making statements that their government (Congress) is in power.”

Kulkarni also said, “Only you can’t pelt stones or weigh talvars (swords). Hindu society also knows that. And from now on, during the Ganapathi processions, wherever necessary, if any organisers request us, Sri Rama Sene will give protection to the processions. Fifty of our men will carry swords to give Hindus protection,” Kulkarni said as reported by The New Indian Express.