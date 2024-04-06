Karnataka: Youths supply drinking water to villagers in Haveri

Haveri: As the scorching summer sun intensifies, the plight of water scarcity has been exacerbated in Balambida village of Hanagal taluk of Haveri district in Karnataka.

For the past month, residents have grappled with acute shortages not only for daily chores but also for basic drinking water needs.

In response to this pressing crisis, a beacon of hope emerged in the form of Santosh Dundannavar and his dedicated group of friends, who embarked on a mission to alleviate the village’s water woes.

Armed with determination and a tractor, Santosh and his comrades took matters into their own hands.

They tirelessly sourced water from nearby bore wells, filling two massive tanks with 1,000 litres each, and embarked on a relentless journey to provide potable water to their fellow villagers.

From dawn till dusk, and often well into the night, these young men worked tirelessly, defying exhaustion and heat to ensure every household had access to water for drinking.

The sight of their tractor, laden with life-sustaining water, became a beacon of hope for Balambida’s residents.

Women queued with containers, eagerly awaiting their turn to receive this precious resource. Despite the herculean effort required, Santosh and his team managed to supply an impressive 10,000 to 12,000 litres of water daily, ensuring equitable distribution across the village.

However, the challenges were manifold. Power outages frequently disrupted their operations, forcing them to strategize and prioritize areas for water distribution. Yet, their commitment remained unwavering, and they persevered, determined to fulfil their mission of service to the community.

Amidst the adversity, the villagers found solace in the selfless efforts of these young heroes. While official channels remained indifferent, Santosh and his team stepped up, earning the admiration and gratitude of their fellow villagers.

Their work not only provided a vital lifeline during the water crisis but also served as a testament to the power of grassroots activism and community solidarity.

Praising Santosh’s noble endeavour, his parents echoed the sentiment of the village, emphasizing the importance of sustained water supply beyond the immediate crisis.

Undeterred by the challenges, Santosh pledged to continue their efforts, vowing to ensure access to water until the arrival of the monsoon.

Santosh’s dedication transcended the water crisis, as he remained a pillar of support during the tumultuous times of the pandemic.

From vaccination drives to aid distribution, he tirelessly served his community, embodying the spirit of compassion and resilience. Balambida village stands proud, knowing they have a beacon of hope in Santosh Dundannavar and his band of dedicated friends.