Karnataka:12-yr-old develops monkey pox symptoms

The Karnataka Health department is concerned following a 12-year-old girl developing symptoms similar to monkeypox in Mysuru district of Karnataka.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 13th October 2022 2:11 pm IST
Mysore: The Karnataka Health department is concerned following a 12-year-old girl developing symptoms similar to monkey pox in Mysore district of Karnataka.

The health officers in the district were also on high alert. However, official confirmation is yet to be received about the development.

The samples of the girl were sent to the laboratory in Bengaluru. The first case of monkey pox was found in the neighborhood of Kerala’s Kollam four months ago.

According to sources in the health department, the girl hails from K.R. Nagar. She has developed swollen lymph nodes and even after four days of treatment, she has not been cured.

The girl has been isolated and administered treatment. The reports are awaited and district authorities are yet to make an official statement in this regard.

