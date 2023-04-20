Karni Sena chief Surajpal Amu’s brother commits suicide

Meanwhile, the victim's body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th April 2023 11:05 pm IST
Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi dies in Rajasthan
Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi

Gurugram: Karni Sena national president Surajpal Amu’s brother, Nainpal, 48, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in an Oyo room in Sohna, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the body of Nainpal, who took the extreme step on late Wednesday evening, was found hanging in the bathroom.

It is being said that Nainpal was suffering from depression for a long time and also underwent treatment for a week.

MS Education Academy

Nainpal was recently discharged after recovery, but due to a faulty air conditioner at home, he was shifted to a room in Oyo Residency near their house in Sohna, where he committed suicide.

Also Read

Meanwhile, the victim’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

The body was cremated on Thursday, the police said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th April 2023 11:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button