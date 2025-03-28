Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s new romantic photo, fans go gaga

Mumbai: Ever since the announcement of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s on-screen pairing in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness their chemistry on the big screen. Tentatively titled Aashiqui 3, the film has already generated massive buzz.

But now, it’s not just the movie that’s making headlines, rumors are swirling that Kartik and Sreeleela might be more than just co-stars. Speculations about them dating have been rife, and adding fuel to the fire, Kartik has now shared a romantic post for Sreeleela on Instagram.

In the photo, the duo is seen sitting closely in a lush green setting, exuding dreamy chemistry. Kartik, sporting long hair and a thick beard, is dressed in a cozy red and pink striped sweater with light blue jeans. Sreeleela, looking elegant, is seen in a pastel pink flowing dress with bell sleeves, her long wavy hair tied back with a black clip.

What caught everyone’s attention was Kartik’s caption — “Tu Meri Zindagi Hai”, a classic song that is part of their film’s soundtrack. While some believe this is just a promotional strategy, others wonder if there’s more to this picture than meets the eye.

Fans are thrilled to get the first glimpse of Anurag Basu’s much-awaited romantic drama featuring Kartik and Sreeleela. The film is expected to be a soulful love story, packed with music and emotions.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the Diwali blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, while Sreeleela recently stole hearts with her dance number Kissiki from Pushpa 2: The Rule. Now, the duo is all set to create magic together in Basu’s film, slated for a grand Diwali 2025 release.