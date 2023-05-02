Kartik Aaryan attends his spotboy’s wedding, poses for pictures

The actor chose to go in casuals as he was seen in a custard yellow shirt paired with denims

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 2nd May 2023 10:51 am IST
Kartik Aaryan attends his spotboy's wedding, poses for pictures
Kartik Aaryan, spotboy wedding (IANS)

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan attended his spotboy Sachin’s wedding and made it even special by posing for pictures with the newly-weds.

Kartik took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures posing with the newly-weds. He penned a note for his spotboy. The actor chose to go in casuals as he was seen in a custard yellow shirt paired with denims.

He wrote: “Congratulations Sachin aur Surekha. Happy Married life ahead.”

MS Education Academy

On the work front, Kartik, who made a special appearance in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, was last seen in ‘Shehzada’.

He will be next seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani. He also has ‘Aashiqui 3’ and ‘Captain India’.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 2nd May 2023 10:51 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button