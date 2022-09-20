Kartik Aaryan ditches luxury, travels in economy class [Video]

A video of Kartik has taken over the Internet, where the actor is seen travelling in economy class of the flight after attending an event in Jodhpur

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 20th September 2022 11:56 am IST
Kartik Aaryan ditches luxury, travels in economy class [Video]
Kartik Aaryan travels in economy class (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ditching the luxury of sitting in a business class on a flight, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan chose to travel like just another passenger in economy class.

A video of Kartik has taken over the Internet, where the actor is seen travelling in economy class of the flight after attending an event in Jodhpur.

In the clip, Kartik is seen meeting and greeting passengers on board. People are even seen clapping and praising him for her performance in his last release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which turned out to be a blockbuster on the box-office.

MS Education Academy

This is not the first time Kartik has ditched luxury. He was seen travelling in economy class during promotions of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

On the acting front, Kartik has a motley of films such as ‘Shehzaada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Aashiqui 3’ and ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button