Kartik Aaryan donates Rs 1 crore to support Assam flood victims

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan has extended support to Assam and donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund amidst the ongoing floods.

The office of the Chief Minister of Assam shared a post on the official X handle on Thursday to thank the actor for his contribution, which will be used to help support relief and rehabilitation efforts for scores of those affected by the ongoing floods in Assam.

The floods in Assam started on July 19 and have resulted in severe destruction.

“Gratitude to actor @TheAaryanKartik for his generous contribution of Rs 1 Crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. HCM Dr. @himantabiswa appreciated his commendable gesture and timely support toward state relief measures,” read the caption.

The post was re-shared by Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma. “Truly heartened by your generous contribution, @TheAaryanKartik. Your support will go a long way in helping the people of Assam

#AssamFloods,” he wrote.

A total of 21 revenue circles and 437 villages in eight districts of Golaghat, Sivasagar, Biswanath,

Charaideo, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Jorhat, Dhemaji and Nagaon continued to be affected by the floods.

The number of impacted people was at 2,12,400, with Charaideo the worst-hit with nearly 80,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar (71,000) and Jorhat (40,000).