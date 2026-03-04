Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ to re-release in theatres

The 2018 film, which was directed by Luv Ranjan, redefined the genre of bromance and was a blockbuster hit

Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety
Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety (Instagram)

Mumbai: “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, featuring Kartik Aaryan, is all set to return to the big screens on March 6.

The 2018 film, which was directed by Luv Ranjan, redefined the genre of bromance and was a blockbuster hit.

Aaryan shared the announcement with a post on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

“This Friday… Relive the laughter and emotions once again on the big screen! #SonuKeTituKiSweety re-releases in theatres on 6th March,” Aaryan wrote on Instagram.

The romantic-comedy catapulted Aaryan to new stardom and was a game-changer for lead actors Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh.

Following this film, Aaryan tasted success with movies like “Luka Chuppi”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, “Satyaprem Ki Katha”, “Chandu Champion”, and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”.

The 35-year-old actor was last seen in “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri”, which released in December 2025.

Aaryan will next feature in Anurag Basu’s romantic film and fantasy-comedy “Naagzilla”, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of the “Fukrey” franchise.

