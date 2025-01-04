Kartik Aaryan to romance Sreeleela next: Reports

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has announced his new romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film, set to release in 2026, marks Kartik’s first project with Karan Johar after their much-talked-about fallout during Dostana 2. This reunion has already created excitement among fans.

Who Is the Leading Lady?

While the lead actress hasn’t been confirmed, reports suggest that South Indian star Sreeleela might join Kartik in this film. Sreeleela, known for her standout performance in Pushpa 2, is in talks with Dharma Productions. If finalized, this will be her Bollywood debut. A source shared, “She has amazing screen presence, and pairing her with Kartik will be fresh and exciting.”

The movie will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, who worked with Kartik on Satyaprem Ki Katha. Filming is expected to start in mid-2025. With Vidwans’ storytelling and Dharma Productions’ touch, the movie promises to deliver both romance and comedy.

This project is special as it shows Kartik and Karan moving past their differences. The two had a public fallout in 2021 during Dostana 2. Now, they are teaming up again, bringing a sense of excitement to Bollywood fans.