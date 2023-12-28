Kartik Aaryan to romance Triptii Dimri? Details inside

Mumbai: Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan are set to cast their enchanting spell on the silver screen as they come together for Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated Bollywood film Aashiqui 3, according to latest reports

Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Kartik Aaryan joined hands to bring back the popular Aashiqui series. They announced their collaboration, marking the revival of the beloved Aashiqui franchise.

Triptii Dimri, acclaimed for her stellar performance in the blockbuster Animal, has become a hot topic in the tinsel town, catching the attention of the Aashiqui 3 makers.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Triptii has been the talk of the town following the historic success of Animal, and the makers feel that she would set the screen ablaze alongside Kartik Aaryan. The discussions have been in progress for quite some time, and the makers have now finalized her as the female lead”.

On Kartik’s end, after his appearance in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, the actor is reportedly thrilled to dive into the world of an intense romantic musical drama.

However, there is no official announcement from the makers yet. If this buzz turn out to be true, then it will really interesting to see another fresh onscreen pair in Bollywood.

In addition to Aashiqui 3, Kartik Aaryan will also been seen in Anees Bazmee’s directorial venture, Bhool Bhlaiyaa 3, scheduled for a Diwali release next year.