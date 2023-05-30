Kartik Aaryan to Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood celebs congratulate CSK for 5th IPL title win

Mumbai: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-ball thriller by five wickets at Ahmedabad on Monday to clinch their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

A rock-solid partnership between Conway-Ruturaj had helped set the foundation for a successful run-chase, but a game-changing spell from Mohit Sharma threatened to take away the win from CSK.

However, Dube and Jadeja kept calm to seal a memorable title win for the Men in Yellow.

Soon after the match, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and congratulated CSK for their 5th IPL title win.

Taking to Instagram, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a picture on her stories and wrote, “Goosebumps. @ravindra.jadeja you beauty. Dhoni.”

Taking to Twitter, actor Ranveer Singh shared few pictures and wrote, “RAVINDRASINH JADEJA !!!!! OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDDD #CSKvsGT #IPLOnStar @StarSportsIndia @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL WHAT A FINISH !!!! WHAT A FINAL !!!!”



Actor Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan witnessed the match live at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The duo shared a video in which they could be seen beaming with joy and cheering for the winning team. The ‘Sanju’ actor captioned the video, “Badle Tere MAHI…..Leke ko koi saari, duniya bhi dede agar. To kise duniya chahiye!!! MAHI FOR THE WIN!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Congratulations @ChennaiIPL !!! Truly a Champions innings – @gujarat_titans what a team!!!! … Such a treat for us cricket fans. Best Finale to an incredible season!!!!! #MSDhoni you da man.”

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “Congratulations @ChennaiIPL WHAT A FINAL!!! Commiserations to @gujarat_titans well played.”

Actor Sonu Sood shared a picture with MS Dhoni and wrote, “Congratulations mere bhai @msdhoni @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL for an amazing victory. Well played @gujarat_titans #IPL2023Finals #GTvCSK.”

Ravindra Jadeja dedicated the victory to skipper MS Dhoni and said, “It feels amazing, to win my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I am from Gujarat, and it is a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing.

They were waiting for rain to stop till late night, I would like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us. I would like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni.

I was just thinking I need to swing hard, as much as I can. Where the ball will go, I was not thinking about that, just looking to swing hard. I was backing myself and looking to hit straight because I know Mohit can bowl those slower balls.”