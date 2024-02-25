Kartik Aaryan visits The Rameshwaram Cafe, pics go viral

Bangalore: Kartik Aaryan, the actor, had a taste of Bengaluru cuisine during his visit to the well-known Rameshwaram Cafe. Apart from enjoying the delicious food there, he tried to speak in Kannada when asking for filter coffee.

On Saturday, Kartik took to Instagram and posted several photos and videos from his day out.

Kartik captioned the post, “After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun.” Take a look:

One of the videos posted by Kartik got confused between sambhar and dal while having food. As the dishes were being served to him on a banana leaf, he asked the person serving him if it was dal. The server corrected him saying it was sambhar. To be sure, Kartik double-checked, “Veg, right?”

Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad

The popular Bengaluru-based eatery, The Rameshwaram Cafe has made its way to Hyderabad and it is currently the talk of town. Specializing in authentic and delectable South Indian breakfast delights, from mouthwatering ghee idlis to irresistible dosas and soul-soothing filter coffee, the cafe opened on January 19. It is located in Madhapur.

On the work front, Kartik, who recently announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion, which is set to release on June 14.