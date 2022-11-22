Kartik Aaryan’s net worth, annual income, car collection & more

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s latest heartthrob and the ‘self-made’ hero Kartik Aaryan has undoubtedly cemented his place as one of the leading actors in the tinsel town in less time. The actor forayed into the Hindi film industry with 2011’s ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and since then there’s been no looking back for him.

He has delivered several entertaining and commercially successful films including — Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others. He has an exciting line-up of movies in his sleeves — Freddy, Shehzada, SatyaPrem Ki Katha and Captain India.

Apart from movies, the actor is known for his luxurious lifestyle and today, on Kartik’s birthday, let’s have a quick look at it. He is celebrating his 32nd birthday today.

Kartik Aaryan (Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan Net Worth 2022

Kartik Aaryan, who had entered the industry with zero connections, is now raking in whopping moolah. According to multiple reports, his net worth is estimated to be around Rs 40cr.

Remuneration Per Movie

Reportedly, Kartik is flexible in terms of adjusting his fees based on the genre and appeal of the film in the market. He charges somewhere around Rs Rs 5-10cr project. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the 30-year-old actor is charging Rs 21 crore for the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Shehzada.

Kartik Aaryan (Instagram)

As per information available on the internet, his annual income stands at around Rs 6cr.

Luxurious Home In Mumbai

Kartik, who shared a flat with 12 aspiring actors when he entered the industry, now owns a multi-crore and lavish residence in Mumbai’s posh neighbourhood. It comes with a tastefully done combination of furnishings and wall hues that will give peaceful vibes and warm vibes. From flooring to curtains, the house of Kartik Aaryan shows the style of the actor.

Glimpse of Kartik Aaryan’s home (Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan Car Collection 2022

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ actor is undoubtedly a ‘car aficionado’ and the swankiest wheels parked in his garage prove the fact.

BMW 5 Series — Rs 85 lakhs

Mini Cooper S Convertible — Over Rs 40 lakhs

Lamborghini Urus Capsule — Rs 4.5 crores

McLaren GT — Rs 4.7 crore

Kartik Aaryan Brand Endorsements

The actor has been associated with several top brands including — BOAT, OPPO, Emami, Fair and Handsome, and Armani Exchange Men’s Watches, to name a few.