Kartik Aaryan’s revised fees, net worth will surprise you!

Mumbai: Riding high on the success of his recent film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. The ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actor who has delivered his fourth clean hit out of his past five releases has been making headlines for his entertaining and power-packed performance in the sequel of the 2007 film.

The Aneez Bazmee directorial reached the Rs.100 crore mark yesterday, and this development comes at a time when most Bollywood movies are not even collecting Rs. 30 crores. With the spectacular direction and music coupled with the awe-inspiring acting of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav, the horror-comedy has won millions of hearts and continues to do so.

Kartik Aaryan’s revised fee

Kartik Aaryan is now being touted as a superstar and understandably so. Well, he has decided to revise his fees per film after seeing the huge success of the film.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Kartik Aaryan was charging Rs.15-20 crores per film including his latest release for which he charged Rs. 15 crores. Now, joining the club of the highest-paid Bollywood actors, he will be charging Rs. 35-40 crore for his further projects.

Kartik Aaryan’s net worth

The ‘Sone Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ actor takes home a whopping Rs. 50 Lakhs every month which contributes to his net worth which is Rs. 39 crores. Apart from his film projects, he also earns through brand endorsements for which he charges Rs 5-7 crores. His brand endorsement portfolio includes 16 brands which includes Boat, Oppo, Emami, Fair and Handsome, Veet Men, Armani Exchange Watches, ITC Engage among others.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is currently reeling from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and is all set to be seen in Shashanka Gosh’s Freddy. He also has Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada lined up which will the theatres in November 2022.