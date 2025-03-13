Kartik Aaryan’s rumoured GF Sreeleela is already a mom of two!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are in the news after Kartik’s mother hinted at their relationship. At an award show in Jaipur, she said, “The family wants a good doctor.” Since Sreeleela is studying medicine, many fans think she is the one Kartik’s mom was talking about.

Sreeleela Adopted Two Children

In 2022, Sreeleela made headlines for her kindness—she adopted two differently-abled children, Guru and Shobhitha. During a visit to an orphanage, she felt a deep connection with them and decided to take care of their future. Her decision to give them a better life shows her kind and caring nature. Even at a young age, she has proven she is not just a successful actress but also a generous person.

Who is Sreeleela?

Sreeleela is a South Indian actress who works in Telugu and Kannada films. Born on June 14, 2001, she started acting with the Kannada film Kiss. She balanced acting with her studies and completed her MBBS in 2021. She is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

Her mother, Swarnalatha, is a gynecologist in Bangalore. There was confusion about her father, as businessman Surapaneni Subhakara Rao denied being her father. He explained that Sreeleela was born after he and Swarnalatha separated.

Sreeleela’s Career and Net Worth

Sreeleela started with small roles but quickly became a top actress. She first charged Rs. 4 lakh per hour but now earns up to Rs. 4 crore per film. Her estimated net worth is Rs. 15 crores.

Kartik and Sreeleela’s First Movie Together

Kartik and Sreeleela will act together in an upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu. A teaser showing their romantic scenes has excited fans. The film is set to release on Diwali 2025.