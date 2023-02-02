Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada lands in trouble, know why

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie Shehzada which is a remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has landed into another trouble. The release date of the movie was earlier postponed because of Pathaan’s jalwa at the box office and now the Kartik-starrer might face issues again as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun is set to release on YouTube in Hindi.

Yes, makers of the Shehzada would be in trouble if Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is released on YouTube as Allu Arjun has amassed a huge fan following and is considered as one of the top actors among Hindi audiences also after his ‘Pushpa’ hit the theaters. Allu Arjun’s acting style is different and Kartik is new commer and it is obvious people will prefer to see superstar Allu Arjun performing the role in Hindi as compared to the Bollywood actor.

Manish Shah from Goldmines Telefilms recently confirmed that they are planning to release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi on YouTube. The Telugu film is already streaming on Netflix and now it is set to release on video-streaming platform just a few days ahead of Shehzada’s release.

Manish told ETimes, “If I have purchased a film why would someone else decide things for me? I’m not aware of it. I only understand my business. I paid a huge amount of money to buy the rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. I was expecting the movie on satellite channel for the last one year. We have taken a call that once we finish one year, we will put it on YouTube. That one year has got over, so we’re putting it on YouTube. The one year call was our internal scene.”

It is said that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ release on YouTube may affect the business of Shehzada. Manish Shah who doesn’t think Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will affect Kartik Aryan-starrer said, “Why will Shehzada’s business get affected? That’s a Hindi movie. And this is a South movie. This film is already on Netflix. People have already watched it on Netflix. It was one of the most-viewed movies on Netflix in 2022. I have not received any calls (from the makers of Shehzada).”

Shehzada will release on February 17 and rumours mills suggest that the movie will be a big fail as Allu Arjun is more loved by Hindi audience as compared to new comer Kartik Aryan.