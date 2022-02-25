“Karwaan-e-Urdu Sahafat”: MANUU to celebrate 200 years of Urdu journalism

Hyderabad: To celebrate 200 years of Urdu Journalism this year, the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organising a series of events under the name “Karwaan-e-Urdu Sahafat”.

The celebration coincides with the ‘Silver Jubilee Celebrations’ of the Urdu varsity.

To commemorate the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the University, the bicentenary celebrations of Urdu Journalism will be celebrated for the year 2022 comprising different activities, programmes, events that will begin from the month of February 2022 and conclude by November 2022.

According to Prof. Ehtesham Ahmed Khan, Dean, School of Mass Communication and Journalism, MANUU, it was in March 1822 when the first Urdu language newspaper Jam-i-Jahan-Numa, was founded by Harihar Dutta in Kolkata.

“The main aim of bicentenary celebrations is to bring all the Urdu journalism promoters and lovers at one platform. We as a department have always tried to keep the legacy and grace of Urdu Journalism going,” he said.

Prof. Ehtesham further said that the celebration will begin with the ‘Logo Making competition of the Event’ followed by other events including International conference, Urdu Media Conclave, Urdu Media Summit, Urdu Archival and Book Exhibition, Documentary Making and Award Ceremony.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, congratulated the department and assured to provide support and guidance for this historic celebration.

The last date of submission for the logo design competition is March 20, 2022. For further details contact 9440039625 or email kusbc200@gmail.com or visit the university website manuu.edu.in.