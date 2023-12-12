Hyderabad: Kashmir, a mesmerizing destination, captivates visitors in every season with its diverse beauty. Whether it’s the vibrant hues of spring, the lush meadows of summer, the golden landscapes of autumn, or the snowy wonderland of winter, Kashmir offers a spectacle to behold. In December, the region transforms into a haven for winter enthusiasts, offering a plethora of activities.

And, for all those Hyderabadis seeking thrilling adventures in Kashmir without breaking the bank, worry not! This guide unveils the top budget-friendly places to explore in Kashmir this winter, ensuring an affordable yet unforgettable experience.

As Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “December is the time for remembering the past and reaching toward the future.” So, let’s dive into the perfect itinerary for celebrating Christmas and New Year in the enchanting winter wonderland of Kashmir. Keep scrolling for an affordable escape into the beauty of December in the valley.

How to reach Kashmir in less money?

Image: Instagram @basitzargar

First of all you have to take the “Jat Humsafar” train from Secunderabad. The train departs at 08:50 am every Wednesday from Secunderabad and reaches Jammu at 06: 10 pm. The train covers around 2275 kms in just 1 day and 9 hours. This is the only direct train from Secunderabad to Jammu and runs once in a week.

The price of tickets ranges between 2200 to 2500. This is a third AC (3AC) train and we advise you to book tickets before a week.

After reaching Jammu you have two options to reach Kashmir —

(A) You can take a cab or bus from Jammu which will drop you at Srinagar. The distance from Jammu to Srinagar is about 250 kms and it takes usually 6 hours to reach Srinagar but during winters, it may take upto 10 hours as roads can get blocked due to landslides at few places.

Image Source: Instagram

(B) Another option to reach Kashmir is by train. As there is no direct train to Srinagar, so you can book a cab or bus from Jammu to Banihal and then from Banihal, you can go by train. The train in Kashmir runs from Baramulla to Banihal only. From Banihal to Srinagar, a train ticket will cost you only around Rs 60.

Image Source: Instagram

The distance between Jammu to Banihal is around 160 km and you can’t go by train as there is no train running on the route yet. (If you go in January 2024, then check first whether a direct train from Jammu to Srinagar has started or not, as it is expected to run from January).

How to book hotel?

After you reach Srinagar, book a budget hotel which can provide you accommodation with food. If you are visiting in a group, you can opt for bed sharing too. It is advised to stay in Srinagar as hotels in winters at other tourist places will be quite expensive.

You can reach any of the famous tourist places from Srinagar easily. So, book the only one hotel for all your trip days and start everyday from that place only. You can reach any popular destination via tourist taxi or cab which is easily available in Srinagar. Most of the hotels provide the cab service too.

It is advised to book the hotel which has electric blanket and heater facilities as temperature plummets to zero degree in winters. Check the geyser in the washroom too. Ask hotel staff to negotiate on room tariffs and try to find the best one by searching manually rather than booking online as there are costly rooms available online.

Places To Visit In Jammu & Kashmir

1. Gulmarg

Image Source: Instagram @basitzargar

Gulmarg stands out as the most sought-after tourist destination in Kashmir, just an hour and a half’s drive from Srinagar. Renowned for hosting the world’s highest ski lift, it offers a haven for winter enthusiasts. Here, you can immerse yourself in the joy of skiing and indulge in a myriad of thrilling activities like snow horse riding, ATV motor biking, cable car rides (Gondola), heli-skiing, skating, and even hot air ballooning.

Image Source: Instagram

Image Source: Instagram

The enchanting landscape also guarantees heavy snowfall, creating a winter wonderland. Exploring all these adventures might take more than a day, but the experience promises to be unforgettable. Moreover, there’s a chance to encounter renowned mountaineers and international elite freestyle skiers, adding a touch of celebrity to your Gulmarg visit.

2. Drang

Image source: Instagram @basitzargar

Drang waterfall is located in between Tangmarg and Gulmarg. You can take an ATV ride from Tangmarg to reach the Drang and witness the frozen waterfall that is set in the midst of majestic mountains. You can go here while you are on the way to Gulmarg.

It is advised to visit Drang on the first day of your trip to Gulmarg. You need a minimum 2 to 3 days to feel the snow covered meadows and peaks of Gulmarg.

3. Sonmarg

If you are on a 5 days trip, then after spending two days exploring Gulmarg, we advise you to go to Sonmarg. The place gets draped in pristine white after the snowfall and you can go snow hiking here. You have to traverse the beautiful village while reaching Sonmarg.

Image Source: Instagram

You can also see several places where shooting of Bollywood films including Satte Pe Satta and Bajrangi Bhaijaan has took place. As you explore, make sure to visit the ‘Zero Point,’ a boundary marker between Kashmir and Ladakh. With gates from both the Kashmir and Ladakh sides, it’s a unique spot that adds a touch of geographical intrigue to your Sonmarg experience.

By visiting the ‘Gateway of Ladakh’, you can enjoy the snowfall at an altitude of 15, 300 ft. You can also get glimpses of several small glaciers and frozens lakes.

4. Srinagar

Image Source: Instagram

Dal Lake gets so beautiful in winters. You can have a Shikara ride and photography session on the banks of the lake. Nearby, authentic Kashmiri handicraft shops offer a chance to shop for exquisite outfits,

Image: Instagram @mumtaz_bhat13

In the heart of Srinagar, explore various landmarks, including the Dargah Hazratbal Shrine, Dastgeer Sahib Shrine, Naqshband Sahib Shrine, Ziyarat Makhdoom Sahib Shrine, Shankaracharya Temple, Pari Mahal, Cheshma Shahi, Nigeen Lake, Shalimar, and Nishat Garden.

Image source: Instagram @basitzargar

Don’t forget to try Kashmiri ‘Harissa’ in the old city of Srinagar and barbecue on the banks of Dal Lake or in Khayam area of the city.

5. Pahalgam

Pahalgam is also the top tourist destination. You can witness snowfall and glaciers here too. It is advised to visit Pahalgam at last as it falls on the way to Jammu. You can visit Betaab Valley, Bajrangi Bhaijaan film location, springs, Chindanwari, Aru valley and Zoo here.

Image Source: Instagram

Enjoy the horse ride here.

Image source: Instagram @basitzargar

After leaving Pahalgam, you don’t need to go back to Srinagar. If you are planning to go back by train to Banihal then take the train from Bijbehara or you can book a cab directly from Pahalgam to Jammu. From Jammu you can again travel in “Jat Humsafar Express.”

Jat Humsafar ——— From Secunderabad to Jammu (every Wednesday)

Jat Humsafar ——— From Jammu to Secunderbad (every Friday)