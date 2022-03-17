‘Kashmir Files’ will cause Muslim genocide in India, says PFI

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over director Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’, the Popular Front of India (PFI) slammed the filmmaker of the movie and said that he would be responsible if the Muslim genocide takes place in India.

Talking to Twitter, the PFI secretary Anis Ahmed alleged that the intention was always to speed up the Muslim genocide in India. Sharing the video of a cinema hall, he further wrote, “The only common thing you see in videos from theatres is the open calls of Muslim genocide”.

He further wrote, “The country must remember if there is a Muslim genocide then the director Vivek Agnihotri and the actors of ‘The Kashmir Files’ will also be responsible”.

The country must remember if there is a Muslim genocide then @vivekagnihotri, the actors of the film as also responsible. https://t.co/ITeR9VieQg — Anis Ahmed (Gen. Secretary, PFI) (@AnisPFI) March 17, 2022

Controversy over The Kashmir Files

Soon after the release of the movie, many BJP-ruled states have made it tax-free. In Madhya Pradesh, the government has arranged a special screening of the movie for the cabinet ministers.

The list of states which declared the movie tax-free:

Uttar Pradesh Goa Tripura Madhya Pradesh Karnataka Haryana Gujarat Uttarakhand

On the other hand, reacting to the Gujarat government’s decision to make the movie tax-free, the netizens including famous journalist Rana Ayyub asked why Gujarat theatre owners banned the screening of Parzania which is based on the 2002 riots.

Rana Ayyub wrote, “Gujarat theatre owners ban the screening of the film, Parzania made on the 2002 genocide after right wing fundamentalists attacked cinema halls. Govt of Gujarat led by Shri Shri Modi looked the other way”.

Gujarat theatre owners ban the screening of the film, Parzania made on the 2002 genocide after right wing fundamentalists attacked cinema halls. Govt of Gujarat led by Shri Shri Modi looked the other way https://t.co/x0mOKn7p5N — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) March 13, 2022

Another Twitterati wrote, “I don’t want Kashmir Files to be banned, anywhere. But, Why was Parzania banned in Gujarat? Are narratives of some kinds of violence against some minority communities more acceptable than narratives about other kinds of violence against other minority communities?”.

I don’t want ‘Kashmir Files’ to be banned, anywhere. But, Why was ‘Parzania’ banned in Gujarat? Are narratives of some kinds of violence against some minority communities more acceptable than narratives about other kinds of violence against other minority communities? — Dibyadyoti Sarkar (@iamdibyadyoti) March 14, 2022

Some of the other Twitterati reactions are as follows:

1.PARZANIA: Inspired by a true story, a Parsi couple attempt to find their son who tragically went missing in Gujarat Riots.



2.FIRAAQ: People who were victims and silent observers during the chaos, find themselves deeply affected in a way that changes their lives forever. pic.twitter.com/h8llZdivYc — Dax Patel (@thedaxpatel) March 14, 2022