Kashmir hosts first-ever international marathon with over 2,000 participants

Srinagar: Thousands of participants including runners from India, Europe and Africa took part in a 42-kilometer marathon held in Kashmir for the first time on Sunday. The athletes including some local runners race the two categories; a 42-kilometre full marathon and a half marathon of 21 kilometres.



The marathon was flagged off by chief minister Omar Abdullah who was accompanied by the Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty from Polo View Street at around 6 am. The event was organised by the department of tourism with the aim to show the world that the situation has improved in the valley.



Addressing a media conference, the director of tourism (Kashmir), Raja Yaqoob Farooq said on Saturday that for the first time, there are over 2,000 registrations for the marathon. “Representations are from 29 UTs and 13 foreign countries. There are 59 foreign international athletes participating in the half and full marathons.”



“There are 30 to 35 participants from Kashmir as well. This marathon will send a message across the globe that Kashmir is peaceful. All these athletes will send a message across the world that Kashmir is fit to host international events,” he said.

(Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

(Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

(Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

(Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

(Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)