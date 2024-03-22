Kashmir: Hundereds undergo leech therapy on Navroz to treat ailments

Srinagar: Every year on Navroz (the Parsi New Year) thousands of people from different parts of Kashmir undergo leech therapy, a traditional treatment which is effective for many long-term ailments. While it is not rare to find people lined up outside Unani and Ayurveda medicine centers, many other wait for Navroz to undergo the leech therapy in a traditional way.

On March 21, Navroz was celebrated in many parts of the world to mark the first day of the spring season. In Kashmir, besides plantation, people in large numbers visited Hazratbal area of Srinagar city to undergo leech therapy done as they believe that it is more effective on the day of Navroz than any other days.

Leech therapy or Hirudotherapy is locally known as “Derkhe Ilaaj” is one of the traditional therapies used for treating various skin-related problems.

People undergo leech therapy in Srinagar on Thursday

“I have been in this trade for the last 8 years and I have cured thousands of patients in these years. Trust me… performing it on Navroz is more effective than other days of the year,” says Bilal Ahmad a traditional leech therapist from Chatterhama area on Srinagar outskirts.

“A particular species of leech which is used in Kashmir is imported from Uttar Pradesh and it costs a patient Rs 70/- per therapy,” he added.

Touted to be a blood detoxification therapy, hundreds of people every year on Navroz throng Hazratbal area of Srinagar for the leech therapy.

“My son was suffering from frostbites this winter. So I brought him here today to get leech therapy as it is more effective on this day than other days,” said Amir Ahmad, who had come from Nishat area of Srinagar city for the treatment.

People wait on a roadside with leech placed on them as a treatment for various ailments

Another person Ghulam Mohiuddin who came from Tailbal area in Srinagar outskirts said, leech therapy was effective for his joint pain. “I have had severe pain in my joints for the past 4-5 years and taking this therapy gives me relief from the pain, I come here every year on the Navroz to take this therapy and it is always effective.” He adds.

Like Mohiuddin, hundreds of people every year gather on the lake side in Hazratbal near Shrine to get leech therapy done on Navroz.

A large number of people gather at Hazratbal, Srinagar, to get leech therapy on Thursday.