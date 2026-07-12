Dreaming of a cool getaway from Hyderabad? Munnar, nestled in Kerala’s Western Ghats, is one destination that should be on your travel bucket list.

Known as the ‘Kashmir of South India’, this charming hill station is famous for its mist-covered mountains, sprawling tea plantations, waterfalls and pleasant weather throughout the year.

Located at an altitude of around 1,600 metres, Munnar is a paradise for nature lovers, photographers and adventure seekers alike. The name “Munnar” means “three rivers”, referring to the confluence of the Mudhirapuzha, Nallathanni and Kundala rivers.

Places to visit

The lush tea estates are Munnar’s biggest attraction, creating postcard-perfect landscapes.

Visitors can explore the Tea Museum to learn about tea processing and sample freshly brewed local tea.

Wildlife enthusiasts should visit Eravikulam National Park, home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr. Other must-visit spots include Top Station for breathtaking views of the Western Ghats, Echo Point, where voices echo across the hills, and Mattupetty Dam, which offers boating amidst scenic surroundings.

Nature lovers can also explore Attukad Falls, Lakkam Falls, Cheeyappara Falls and the tranquil Kundala Lake.

One of Munnar’s rarest attractions is the blooming of the Neelakurinji flower, which carpets the hills in shades of blue and purple once every 12 years, drawing visitors from around the world.

What to eat

Munnar offers a taste of authentic Kerala cuisine. Enjoy a traditional Kerala Sadya, soft appam with vegetable or chicken stew, Malabar parotta with spicy curries and freshly brewed tea from local plantations.

Don’t forget to buy locally grown spices, homemade chocolates and crispy banana chips as souvenirs.

Where to stay

From luxury resorts overlooking tea gardens to boutique hotels, budget stays, cosy homestays and guesthouses, Munnar offers accommodation for every budget.

Booking in advance is advisable during weekends and peak holiday seasons.

How to reach Munnar from Hyderabad

By Air: Fly to Kochi (Cochin International Airport). Munnar is around 125 km away, about a four-hour drive.

By Train: Take a train to Ernakulam or Aluva, then continue by taxi or bus to Munnar.

By Road: Drive around 900-950 km from Hyderabad. The journey takes approximately 15-17 hours.

With its rolling tea gardens, cool mountain breeze, waterfalls and breathtaking viewpoints, Munnar truly lives up to its title as the ‘Kashmir of South India’.

Whether you’re planning a weekend escape or a longer holiday, this hill station promises an unforgettable experience.