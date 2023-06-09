Kashmir school principal apologises after student protest over ‘Abaya’ row

Earlier, students held protest against school management for allegedly not allowing them to enter premises wearing Abaya

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 9th June 2023 9:05 am IST
Abaya is an Arabic term, sometimes also called an aba. It is a simple robe-like dress, loose over-garment worn by some women in parts of the Muslim world (Photo screengrab)

Srinagar: The principal of the Vishwa Bharati Higher Secondary school in Srinagar has apologised after some students protested against the school management for directing them against wearing ‘Abaya’ (Long Robe).

“Today’s conversation with the students and the parents has been misrepresented and in any case if it has hurt the sentiments of the students or the parents, I unconditionally apologise for the same,” the principal said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement added that it is clarified that no ban has been imposed by the school Principal or the Management on wearing Abaya.

“It is for the information of all students that they can wear the Abaya and no such restrictions have been imposed in the classrooms.”

Earlier, several students had held a protest against the school management on Thursday for allegedly not allowing them to enter the premises wearing Abaya.

