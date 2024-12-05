Kashmir: Uber launches Asia’s first water transport service in Dal Lake

Uber has unveiled Asia’s first water transport service named “Uber Shikara” in Kashmir Srinagar’s picturesque Dal Lake. This innovative service combines a traditional houseboat and enhances it with contemporary technology, offering tourists a convenient and seamless way to experience one of the region’s most iconic attractions.

Service overview

Uber Shikara helps users to pre-book rides on Kashmiri traditionally decorated wooden shikaras through Uber’s online application (App).

However, the service debuted with an initial fleet of seven that can take up to four persons for each trip. Rides are available for one-hour slots daily from 10 am to 5 pm and bookings can be made 12 hours to 15 days in advance.

Commenting on the development, Uber India and South Asia’s President, Prabhjeet Singh said that it was a small attempt to merge technology with the culture to bring a change in the improved accessibility and support the raising of tourism within the beautiful scenery of Kashmir. He pointed out that Uber Shikara would help in enhancing the tourist experience in the region.

Economic impact

The launch of Uber Shikara is likely to benefit small-scale shikara operators and would create competition for the current dominant shikara operators.

However, it is important to note that Uber will not charge any fee from its partners, ensuring that all fares go directly to the boatmen.

This model is aimed at offering reasonable prices and removing bargaining, which has traditionally been part of hiring shikaras.

This decision has been welcomed by local stakeholders including the president of the Shikara Owners Association, Wali Mohammad Bhat who stated that this initiative will boost the number of tourism activities hence enhancing the stabilizing of the incomes of operators.

Cultural significance

Shikaras are not only the boats of transport but are also an integral part of the culture of Kashmir and the “Jewel of Srinagar”.

These mesmerizing boats are mostly preferred for casual cruising around the shore of Dal Lake, which is known for its scenic beauty and biodiversity.

Uber’s director of communications, Ruchika Tomar, expressed that the shikara ride is an incredible part of Kashmir culture which must be experienced by any new visitor to Srinagar.

With the future development of this service being dependent on the requests made by the users, there is a guarantee not only for the continuity of the valley’s history but also for the proper representation of the culture of the Kashmir region that will magically intermingle with the beautiful nature.

