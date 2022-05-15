Kashmiri Pandit community protest in Sheikhpora

Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 15th May 2022 11:13 am IST
Kashmiri Pandit community protest in Sheikhpora
Sheikhpora: People from the Kashmiri Pandit community shout slogans during their sit-in protest against the killing of government employee Rahul Bhat, after police stopped their protest march towards Srinagar, at Pandit Colony Sheikhpora, near Srinagar, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Sheikhpora: Security personnel stand guard outside a transit camp of the Kashmiri Pandit community, after police stopped their protest march against the killing of government employee Rahul Bhat towards Srinagar, at Sheikhpora near Srinagar, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Sheikhpora: Security personnel stand guard outside a transit camp of the Kashmiri Pandit community, after police stopped their protest march against the killing of government employee Rahul Bhat towards Srinagar, at Sheikhpora near Srinagar, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Sheikhpora: A person from the Kashmiri Pandit community shows the photograph of government employee Rahul Bhat, who was killed by militants, during a sit-in protest after police stopped their protest march towards Srinagar, at Kashmiri Pandit transit camp in Sheikhpora, near Srinagar, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Sheikhpora: Women from the Kashmiri Pandit community during their sit-in protest against the killing of government employee Rahul Bhat, after police stopped their protest march towards Srinagar, at Kashmiri Pandit transit camp in Sheikhpora, near Srinagar, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

