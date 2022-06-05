Kashmiri pandits express anger after teachers’ transferred list leaked

Srinagar: A list of 177 teachers who were transferred to locations that are assumed as safe in Srinagar and district headquarters in the valley was leaked on social media.

Reacting over it, Kashmiri pandits expressed anger and said that on the one hand, government did not relocate them to Jammu and on the other, the list of transferred teachers has been leaked on social media.

Terming the leak as security breach, BJP of the union territory demanded action against the officials responsible for it.

Earlier, migrant Kashmiri Pandits serving at different government offices under the Prime Minister’s rehabilitation programme in the Valley had threatened to leave the Valley en mass alleging that the authorities have completely failed in protecting them.

These employees have not been attending duties after Rahul Bhat was killed by militants in his office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district on May 12.

Later, the killing of a scheduled caste teacher, Rajni Bhalla in Kulgam district sparked renewed protests among the migrant government employees who want to be adjusted in government offices outside the Valley.

Now, the teachers’ transferred list leak has increased their anger and worry.