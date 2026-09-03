KAT stays suspension of two Yadgir teachers over RSS march

Bengaluru: The Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has stayed the suspension of two government primary school teachers who were proceeded against for allegedly participating in a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route march.

The teachers — Gururaj Joshi, who works at a government primary school in Hunasagi town, and Anna Saheb Deshmukh of Kuppi school — had challenged the suspension before the tribunal.

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The department had suspended the duo on August 20 following allegations that they participated in an RSS route march in Hunasagi on October 10, 2025, wearing the organisation’s uniform. The action was initiated after the state government directed the Education Department to take disciplinary measures against them.

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The issue had triggered a political controversy, with the suspension drawing criticism from different quarters. The teachers subsequently approached the Kalaburagi division of KAT, seeking relief from the departmental action.

During the proceedings, the teachers maintained that their participation in the RSS event did not amount to misconduct. In their replies to the show-cause notices, they said the programme was held on a Sunday and outside their working hours. They also contended that the route march was not a political programme but part of a cultural event.

The department, however, rejected their explanation and alleged that the teachers had violated the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules. It maintained that government employees, particularly teachers holding responsible positions, were expected to set an example for society and should not participate in activities considered political in nature.

The matter had also followed complaints against the teachers. Jummanna Gudimani, district president of the Ambedkar Swabhimani Sena, had reportedly complained to then Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge and Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, alleging misconduct by the government employees.

The department had stated that government servants could not be members of political organisations or organisations involved in political activities and could not participate in agitations. Based on the complaints and reports, the teachers were issued notices and later suspended pending a departmental inquiry.

The KAT, after hearing the petitions filed by Joshi and Deshmukh on Thursday, stayed the suspension order. The interim relief provides a major reprieve to the two teachers, while the disciplinary proceedings and the underlying dispute remain subject to further proceedings before the competent authorities.