Kateel criticises externment notices on Bajrang Dal workers

Mangaluru: BJP leader and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday strongly protested against the externment notices served on Bajrang Dal (BD) workers of Puttur taluk in the district.

The notices have been served on five activists of Bajrang Dal, who have been asked to appear before the assistant commissioner (AC) of Puttur and explain why they should not be externed for their unlawful acts including moral policing.

Also Read Karnataka police issue externment notice to five Bajrang Dal activists

Addressing reporters after meeting the AC, Kateel alleged that the Congress is playing hate politics by acting against Bajrang Dal workers after slapping false cases against them. Notices have been issued even to workers who have only a single case against them, he said, adding that the BJP condemned the action.

Kateel alleged that after Congress came to power, two murders have taken place in Puttur. Goonda elements are getting benefits under Siddaramaiah’ rule, he added.