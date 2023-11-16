Kateel criticises externment notices on Bajrang Dal workers

Kateel alleged that after Congress came to power, two murders have taken place in Puttur. Goonda elements are getting benefits under Siddaramaiah' rule, he added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th November 2023 8:40 pm IST
Karnataka BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel (File photo)

Mangaluru: BJP leader and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday strongly protested against the externment notices served on Bajrang Dal (BD) workers of Puttur taluk in the district.

The notices have been served on five activists of Bajrang Dal, who have been asked to appear before the assistant commissioner (AC) of Puttur and explain why they should not be externed for their unlawful acts including moral policing.

Addressing reporters after meeting the AC, Kateel alleged that the Congress is playing hate politics by acting against Bajrang Dal workers after slapping false cases against them. Notices have been issued even to workers who have only a single case against them, he said, adding that the BJP condemned the action.

