Katrina Kaif and her love for Dirilis: Ertugrul

Mumbai: Turkish historical and adventure television series ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ or ‘Resurrection: Ertugrul’s popular skyrocketed and crossed the borders with the stellar performances of the cast. The show is set in the 13th century and is based on the life of Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

From celebrities to common people, everybody seems to be bitten by Ertugul bug and so is Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. Last year, Katrina and her co-star Salman Khan were in Turkey for the shooting of their upcoming film Tiger 3.

While speaking to the media along with Turkey’s minister of culture and tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, they were asked whether they watch Turkish dramas.

Salman Khan said he and his mom are fans of “Dirilis: Ertugrul” while Katrina Kaif revealed that she had watched 89 episodes of the series. Kat said, “Yes! Etrugrul. It is my favourite. I have seen some 89 episodes of it. I absolutely love that show.” Check out their interview below.

Speaking about the show, it has been translated into nearly 39 languages across the world, stars Engin Altan Duzyatan playing the lead role who has risen to fame worldwide post his stint. So much so that, he has also been appointed as the brand ambassador of a private housing scheme in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Esra Bilgic, who portrayed the roles of Halime Sultan in the drama series, has also achieved huge popularity in India and Pakistan, sweeping fans away with her beauty.

The Urdu-language version of Ertugrul has also received up more than 240 million views on YouTube alone. It broke the record of most new subscribers in a month on YouTube and is reportedly in the top 50 most viewed channels on the video platform.