Mumbai: And the wait is finally over! One of the most-loved couples of Bollywood Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have welcomed their first child and it’s a baby boy. The actors shared the happy news with fans on Friday.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif welcome baby boy!

Vicky and Katrina posted a joint statement on Instagram that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. — Katrina & Vicky.”

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal too shared the note on his Instagram story and expressed his happiness. He wrote, “Main chacha bangaya (I became an uncle).”

Many celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Shreya Ghoshal, Upasana Konnidela, Parineeti Chopra, Madhur Dixit and others congratulated the couple.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot in a dreamy Rajasthan wedding on December 9, 2021, announced the pregnancy in September this year. The couple shared a photo of Kat’s baby bump and wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”