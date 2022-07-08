Katrina Kaif REJECTS Koffee With Karan 7

Hyderabad: Karan Johar’s most awaited show Koffee with Karan kickstarted its season 7 with a bang on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh being the first guests. Back after a hiatus of three-years, the show stills manages to grab the attention of not only the audience but also of celebrities.

Months before its premiere, rumors were already rife that newlywed celebrity couples will be coming together on the show, however, Karan Johar cleared the air in the first episode and denied such claims after Ranbir Kapoor did not appear with Alia Bhatt.

Now, the internet is abuzz with reports that Katrina Kaif has rejected to grace the show with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Yes, you read that right! Bollywood IT couple Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal won’t be seen together, instead, Vicky Kaushal will be paired with Sidharth Malhotra. As per a report by SpotBoye, sources revealed, “Karan wanted Vicky Kaushal with his new bride Katrina Kaif. But Katrina refused, much to Karan’s shock. He then quickly asked his old protégée Sidharth Malhotra to join Vicky.”

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are also among the other celebrities to appear on Koffee with Karan 7.

Talking about Katrina Kaif’s work front, the actress is all set for her next film, Phone Bhoot, which is releasing on July 15, 2022.