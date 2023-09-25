Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set to welcome first child?

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, one of the most loved couples of B-town, tied the knot in December 2021. Speculations about Katrina being pregnant have now once again stirred chatter on the internet.

The rumors started when Katrina Kaif was noticeably absent from public appearances and even skipped the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Only Vicky was spotted at the star-studded event.

Many social media users began speculating that Katrina might be expecting her first child, attributing her absence to a possible pregnancy.

However, a report from Hindustan Times clarified that Katrina Kaif is not pregnant. According to the report, Katrina is busy with her work commitments and the recent absence from the spotlight is due to her professional engagements.

This clarification aims to put an end to the ongoing speculations about Katrina’s pregnancy. The couple continues to be in the limelight, with fans eagerly awaiting updates from their personal and professional lives.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in her kitty.