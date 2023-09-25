Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set to welcome first child?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2023 12:39 pm IST
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set to welcome first child?
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Instagram)

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, one of the most loved couples of B-town, tied the knot in December 2021. Speculations about Katrina being pregnant have now once again stirred chatter on the internet.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The rumors started when Katrina Kaif was noticeably absent from public appearances and even skipped the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Only Vicky was spotted at the star-studded event.

Many social media users began speculating that Katrina might be expecting her first child, attributing her absence to a possible pregnancy.

MS Education Academy

However, a report from Hindustan Times clarified that Katrina Kaif is not pregnant. According to the report, Katrina is busy with her work commitments and the recent absence from the spotlight is due to her professional engagements.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif celebrate their first wedding anniversary

This clarification aims to put an end to the ongoing speculations about Katrina’s pregnancy. The couple continues to be in the limelight, with fans eagerly awaiting updates from their personal and professional lives.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in her kitty.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2023 12:39 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button