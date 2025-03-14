Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wish everyone ‘Happy Holi’ with some perfect family pics

Mumbai: One of the most adored couples in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wished everyone a ‘Happy Holi’ with some perfect family pictures.

The first still dropped by the diva on her IG showed Katrina and Vicky, Sunny Kaushal, and Isabelle Kaif playing with colors. Next, Katrina shared a video of the entire family, including Vicky Kaushal’s parents wishing everyone a ‘Happy Holi’. This was followed by an adorable family picture.

Up next, was a still of the Kaushal brothers, Vicky and Sunny.

“Humaari taraf se aap sabko Happy Holi!!! (Happy Holi from us to you!!!)”, Katrina captioned the post.

The entire family was seen twinning in white on the occasion of Holi.

Prior to this, Katrina was seen garnering a lot of eyeballs during the recently held IIFA 2025 in Jaipur. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress set the stage on fire as she grooved to the popular “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” title track with Kartik Aaryan.

In the video doing rounds on social media, Kartik was seen taking on the role of a dance instructor, as he taught Katrina the hook step of the song. The duo left the fans in awe with their infectious energy and charm.

Katrina looked stunning as always in an ivory-hued outfit, whereas Kartik was all dapper in a classic midnight blue formal suit.

Also, Katrina recently turned into a perfect bridesmaid during her best friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress took to her IG and treated the fans with a few photos from the wedding festivities.

Her post also included a heartfelt note that read, “My Best Friends Weddings @karishmakohli there is no one quite like you, from the first day we first met 16 yrs ago ur joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there’s been no looking back since then. You’ve been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me, shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life.”