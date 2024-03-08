Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Merry Christmas’ OTT release date

Mumbai: After captivating audiences in theatres, makers of ‘Merry Christmas’ are all set to start their OTT journey.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix treated fans with the announcement by sharing a clip of the movie and captioning the post, which read, “This year, Christmas has come early, and it’s time to unwrap the best gift ever!! Merry Christmas is coming tomorrow, only on Netflix!”

The movie will be out on Netflix on March 8.

‘Merry Christmas’ combines romance, crime, and suspense in a multilingual format, with Raghavan infusing his signature suspense into this neo-noir story.

‘Merry Christmas’, helmed by Sriram Raghavan, stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film is set in 1980s Bombay, the story involves Albert (Sethupathi) who returns to the city and ends up meeting a lonely mother Maria (Kaif), and her child on Christmas Eve. As the night progresses and the two spend time together, the tale takes a turn with the discovery of a dead body in Maria’s flat.

The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand.

The Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Meanwhile, Katrina will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zara’ along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.