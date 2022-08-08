Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Aamir Khan wins 50L

Mumbai: Television’s most popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati kickstarted its 14th season on August 7. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the first episode saw some prominent personalities including Aamir Khan, Col. Mitali Madhumita, Major DP Singh, footballer Sunil Chetri and boxer MC Mary Kom.

Aamir Khan and Col. Mitali Madhumita graced the hot seat first. After answering the first seven questions, Col. Mitali was replaced by Major DP Singh and the duo together answered the next seven questions correctly. In total, they bagged a whopping Rs. 50 lakhs.

The question which made them win 50 lakhs was, ‘Which of these pairs of Indian presidents have presented the Bharat Ratna to each other?’ And the options were ‘S Radhakrishnan-VV Giri, VV Giri-Zakir Hussain, Zakir Hussain-Pratibha Patil, and Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan.’

Aamir Khan was not sure about the answer and used the 50:50 lifeline to choose ‘Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan’ and turns out the Bollywood actor is quite smart as his chosen answer was indeed correct.

After the trio, Sunil Chetri and Mary Kom graced the hot seat and won Rs. 12.5 lakhs.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir Khan will be gracing the silver screen after a hiatus of four long years with Advait Chandan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 11.