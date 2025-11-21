Hyderabad: Vivek Oberoi has always been a talked-about figure in Bollywood. From his powerful debut in Company to his long list of controversies, the actor has stayed in the spotlight for various reasons. Known for speaking his mind, Vivek often grabs attention with bold opinions. Once again, he has created a buzz with a new and sensational statement about none other than Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema.

Vivek Says Future Generations May Forget Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vivek Oberoi spoke about the uncertain nature of fame. He said even the biggest stars eventually fade from public memory. According to him, by the year 2050, people might not remember Shah Rukh Khan the way fans do today.

Vivek asked, “Which film from the 1960s do people care about today? You will be relegated to history. In 2050, people might say, ‘Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?’”

He compared this to how many youngsters today do not know much about legendary actor Raj Kapoor, even though film lovers consider him a cinema icon. Vivek said that newer generations connect more with Ranbir Kapoor, not with Raj Kapoor.

Vivek also shared memories from his early days. He said he trained under Farah Khan and started by cleaning rehearsal rooms and serving tea to dancers. He added that he never revealed he was actor Suresh Oberoi’s son because he wanted to earn success through his own talent.

Vivek’s Upcoming Projects

Vivek Oberoi will soon be seen in Mastiii 4 and in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit, starring Prabhas.