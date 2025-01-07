Kaushik Reddy’s ‘suicide’ threat to voters: HC issues notices to govt, poll official

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state government and the nodal officer regarding the 2023 Assembly election model code of conduct in Huzurabad.

This comes in response to a petition filed by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, who is seeking to quash an FIR against him concerning allegations of making suicide threats to voters.

Reddy allegedly claimed that he and his family would commit suicide if voters did not support him in the elections.

Following a complaint from the nodal officer, an FIR was registered, and the case has since been transferred to a special court in Hyderabad that handles cases involving legislators.

Justice K Lakshman has granted Reddy an exemption from appearing in person before the trial court until January 22, allowing him time to respond to the charges.