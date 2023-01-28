Kavitha appointed as Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides-National Guides

Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha was appointed as Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides-National Guides on Friday.

She will serve in the post for a period of one year.

Kavitha has been working as State Chief Commissioner of Telangana Scouts and Guides since 2015 and has been conducting various programmes under the organisation.

Kavitha, who was first elected to the post in the year 2015 for a five-year term, was the first woman to head a State unit of the organisation in the country.

On the occasion, MLC Kavitha,daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said that she would work more involving a large number of students across the country and the activities of the organisation would be strengthened in the days to come.