Kavitha seeks legal action on Telangana CM for ‘abusive’ remarks on KCR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday, February 6, condemned Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s ‘abusive’ remarks against BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and slammed the Congress dispensation for filing a case against former BRS MLA Balka Suman for ‘abusing’ Revanth in retaliation.

She also demanded the state police to register a case against the chief minister for the remarks.

“Registration of an FIR against Dalit leader Balka Suman, former MLA of BRS is the destruction of democracy. The remote control rule of Delhi in Telangana today is reminiscent of a monarchy system, adopting the same policies adopted by the Congress in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Don’t forget that if you spit on the sun, it will fall back on your face. The police should immediately register a case against chief minister Revanth Reddy for using obscene language against KCR who won Telangana by bending the necks of the Congress party. Otherwise, we will approach the courts…..” she said, tagging the Telangana DGP in a post on X.

బీఆర్ఎస్ పార్టీ మాజీ ఎమ్మెల్యే , దళిత బిడ్డ బాల్క సుమన్ పై ప్రభుత్వం ఎఫ్ఐఆర్ నమోదు చేయడం ప్రజాస్వామ్యానికి గొడ్డలి పెట్టు.



నాడు ఉమ్మడి రాష్ట్రంలో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ అవలంభించిన విధానాలనే నేడు తెలంగాణలో ఉన్న ఢిల్లీ రిమోట్ కంట్రోల్ పాలన కూడా అవలంభించడం రాచరిక వ్యవస్థను తలపిస్తుంది.… — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) February 6, 2024

The FIR was lodged following a complaint filed by Pudari Thirupathi from Mancherial. The charges against Suman include sections 294-B (using obscene language), 504 (intentional insult leading to disturbance of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident occurred during a meeting where Balka Suman allegedly made derogatory remarks aimed at chief minister Revanth Reddy. Thirupathi, hurt by the comments, lodged a complaint with the Mancherial police.

The police promptly initiated an investigation into the matter after receiving the complaint. Upon verifying the allegations, they registered an FIR against Balka Suman under relevant sections of the law.

As per the complaint, Suman’s remarks were deemed “offensive” and aimed at tarnishing the reputation of chief minister Revanth Reddy. The police are now tasked with further investigation to gather evidence and ensure appropriate legal action is taken.