Kavitha calls cousin Santosh Rao ‘main informer’ of Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha on Tuesday, January 27, accused her cousin and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP J Santosh Rao of being the “main informer” and a key “intelligence agent” for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Kavitha launched an attack on Santosh, who was to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case. She said the Chief Minister may be trying to shield the former MP in the case.

She told reporters that Santosh passes every piece of information about the BRS President and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to Revanth Reddy.

“Santosh is the same person who even passes information about what KCR eats, whether he had idlis or not, to Revanth Reddy,” said Kavitha, daughter of KCR.

Kavitha alleged that Santosh Rao maliciously distanced KCR from the activists of the Telangana movement and the families of martyrs.

She blamed Santosh Rao for the incident in which revolutionary balladeer late Gaddar was seen waiting outside Pragathi Bhavan to meet then Chief Minister KCR. She said the former MP was also responsible for former minister Eatala Rajender leaving the BRS.

Kavitha remarked that among the “demons” she had spoken about earlier, Santosh Rao is the first. She had stated last year that KCR is a god who is surrounded by “demons”.

Quitting the BRS and also resigning from the Legislative Council after she was suspended for anti-party activities, she recently announced that the Telangana Jagruthi, the cultural organisation founded by her during the Telangana movement, will be turned into a political party.

Kavitha was talking to reporters at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) in Hyderabad after calling on Excise constable Soumya, who was critically injured in Nizamabad district recently after she was run over by a car of a gang allegedly transporting ganja.